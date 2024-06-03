The Minefields of Rafah – Resistance Roundup – Day 241

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though Jabaliya and much of northern Gaza have been declared uninhabitable by the Gaza authorities, following weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment, the Resistance continued to be active.

Today’s statements by Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades highlighted mostly military operations that have taken place in northern Gaza, in addition to Rafah, the southern Gaza city, which is currently under Israeli attack.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly featuring part of the preparation and wiring of a house before luring an Israeli force into the house in a tight ambush. The ambush, which took place in the middle of the Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, reportedly… pic.twitter.com/HQGuavUlGg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bomb a gathering of enemy forces behind the University College, south of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to detonate a minefield targeting a Zionist force stationed within the site of the Martyr Muhammad Abu Shamala Brigade, killing and wounding members of the force in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with a tandem shell in the vicinity of the University College, south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Zalata Junction in the Al-Shouka area in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist force fortified inside a house with an anti-personnel shell, causing the force members to be dead and injured, in the vicinity of the University College south of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly featuring part of the preparation and wiring of a house before luring an Israeli force into the house in a tight ambush. The ambush, which took place in the middle of the Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, reportedly… pic.twitter.com/HQGuavUlGg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

“After their return from the combat lines in the middle of the Jabalia camp: “Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they trapped a Zionist force in a tight ambush inside one of the houses with a television explosive and a T6 mine left behind by the enemy. “As soon as the force entered the house and searched one of the rooms, the explosive that the fighters rigged exploded, resulting in the entire force being killed or wounded. One of the soldiers was blown to pieces by the explosion.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah. “Our fighters bombarded the enemy soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the Palestinian-Egyptian border west of Rafah with a barrage of mortar shells, achieving direct hits. “In cooperation with the Al-Amoudi Brigade – Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, we bombed a positioning of enemy soldiers and vehicles on the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City with a garage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“After tracking and monitoring of the Israeli enemy forces in Jabal Adathir, and upon detecting a military vehicle there, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance on the morning of Monday, 03-06-2024, targeted it with guided missiles, hitting it directly, resulting in its destruction, the eruption of fire, and causing its crew to be either killed or injured. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:35 PM of Monday, 03-06-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with rocket weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, before noon on Monday, 03-06-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Firefighters try to prevent fires from reaching homes in Kiryat Shmona. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/b6N31NOMYe pic.twitter.com/RUwg1OWols — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

“In response to the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy this afternoon in the Zarariya area, Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the newly established command headquarters of the Eastern Front in the Galilee Division (Nahal Gershon east of Dishon), targeting its command building and the locations of its officers and soldiers. They hit their targets accurately, causing fires and resulting in enemy soldiers being killed and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:00 PM on Monday, 03-06-2024, launched an aerial attack with attack drones on the “Metulla” site, targeting one of its tents and hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with attack drones at sunset on Sunday, June 2, 2024, on a target south of Liman, where the drones reached and exploded on the ground despite the enemy’s attempt to intercept them with Iron Dome missiles, some of which landed in Nahariyya and caused damage there. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the enemy’s artillery positions in Zaoura with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the targeting of Eilat today, using a "Palestine" ballistic missile, which they revealed for the first time. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/b6N31NOMYe pic.twitter.com/rykBpX397D — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:30 PM on Monday 03/06/2024 targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shtula forest with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday 03/06/2024 targeted two buildings occupied by enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:00 PM on Monday, 3/6/2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Adather forest with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)