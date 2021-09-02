Times Columnist Accuses UK’s Young Labour of Supporting ‘Second Holocaust’ over Criticism of Israel

Times columnist Oliver Kamm was threatened with legal action after accusing the UK’s Young Labour of supporting a ‘second Holocaust’ against Israel in a ‘libelous’ tweet.

This comes after the UK Labour Party chose to prevent the Young Labour conference from taking place, despite it being a rulebook requirement, however as a compromise they were offered an “increased presence” at Labour’s national conference.

Kamm took to Twitter to declare his support for shutting down the Young Labour organization, which is chaired by left-winger Jessica Barnard, claiming that Young Labour supported a ‘second Holocaust’ against Jews over its critique of the occupation.

“Labour supports a 2-state solution between a secure Israel & a sovereign Palestine; Young Labour urges the abolition of Israel, which could only be accomplished by means of a second Holocaust against the Jewish people. Hence Young Labour’s views are alien to the party’s. QED,” Kamm said in a Twitter thread.

Barnard replied, threatening legal action against Kamm for his accusations:

“Honestly astounded. Appalling, hurtful, libellous lies from someone supposed to be a journalist with a huge national platform. Delete and apologise, or we will be forced to take legal action.”

Barnard went on to allege that the national Labour Party had done little to support her or young members on the accusations leveled.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)