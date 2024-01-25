Palestinian Killed in Jenin as Israel Carries Out More Raids in West Bank (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to carry out military raids in several cities, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

According to Al-Jazeera, violent confrontations broke out on Thursday between Palestinian Resistance fighters and invading Israeli soldiers in several cities, resulting in casualties, while Israeli officials have warned of a third intifada in the West Bank.

One Palestinian Killed in Jenin

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Bir Al-Basha, near Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, undercover Israeli forces stormed the village and broke into Wissam Khashan’s family house.

After besieging the house for hours, undercover Israeli soldiers opened heavy gunfire and fatally shot Khashan from point-blank.

Moreover, they reportedly detained Khashan’s brother, Ahmed, a former detainee.

West Bank | During a violent raid by the IOF last night in Jenin, bulldozers were used to destroy the underlying foundation of roads. pic.twitter.com/Mu2cEJbdsA — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 25, 2024

Strong clashes broke out at dawn on Thursday between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces during their storming of Jenin. Al-Jazeera reported.

Israeli forces sent additional military reinforcements and besieged several neighborhoods in the city, amid violent clashes with Resistance fighters, in the industrial zone and Nazareth Street.

The fighters reportedly targeted the invading Israeli forces with explosive devices.

Additionally, the Jenin Brigade of the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas – announced that they targeted Israeli occupation vehicles and snipers in the eastern neighborhood, with a heavy barrage of bullets and highly explosive homemade devices.

Israeli forces detained at least eight Palestinians, and damaged streets and infrastructures in the city and at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp.

West Bank | Released ex-detainee Wissam Ghawadra was shot and killed by IOF soldiers in Bi'r Al-Basha, Jenin district. pic.twitter.com/tPClhRDMFz — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 25, 2024

More Raids

Israeli forces also stormed the city of Ramallah and were deployed in Manger Square and in several neighborhoods.

The occupation forces also stormed the cities of Yatta and Al-Dhahiriya and the village of Deir Al-Asal, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil, as well as the villages of Husan and Nahalin, west of Bethlehem. Confrontations broke out between the occupation forces and Palestinian youth.

In the Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron, the occupation forces withdrew after storming areas in the governorate.

Confrontations took place between Israeli soldiers and young Palestinian residents, resulting in the injury of five Palestinians. The occupation forces also detained three young men, raided and searched citizens’ homes, and forced women and children to sleep in the open.

Israeli forces kidnap several citizens from the village of Nahhalin in western Bethlehem in the West Bank and take them to Betar Illit illegal settlement. pic.twitter.com/byvhJ38xoE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2024

Detention Campaign

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club announced that Israeli occupation forces have arrested 30 citizens in the West Bank since Wednesday evening.

A joint statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club also stated that the number of detainees in the West Bank has reached 6,255 since the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood .

Warnings of a Third Intifada

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli security officials warned that political leaders might cause a “third intifada” in the West Bank, due to the decision to prevent Palestinians from entering Israel for work.

“The same politicians who incite and demand the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority, and insist on preventing Palestinian workers from entering the country, are unknowingly, and perhaps intentionally, leading to a third intifada,” the newspaper quoted a security official as saying.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

