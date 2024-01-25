20 Killed, 150 Wounded as Israel Bombs Hungry Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza City

Artillery shells and gunfire targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and 150 others injured in an Israeli shelling targeting hungry people waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The death toll is likely to rise as many injured people are in critical condition, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a brief statement.

🚨🚨 BRKG: Aljazeera reporter in Gaza City: At least 20 were killed & 150+ injured by Israeli soldiers who fired tank shells & gunshots at scores of residents waiting to receive aid in city’s eastern neighborhood. These cruel attacks are occurring with each arrival of aid trucks pic.twitter.com/VMt3yQ6B9z — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸🍉 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) January 25, 2024

According to eyewitnesses, artillery shells and gunfire targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City.

Israel imposed a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on October 9, and since then, the humanitarian situation has been catastrophic.

UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said that 5-7 aid trucks have entered northern Gaza daily since January 2.

“This aid does not suffice the needs of the population of northern Gaza,” he told Anadolu. “Tens of thousands are starving there.”

The Israeli army on Thursday killed at least 20 Palestinians who were waiting for aid near Kuwait Square, a major intersection in #Gaza City, according to a statement by the Gaza-based health ministry. https://t.co/lUbgrOJNm6 pic.twitter.com/eLULad0YOo — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) January 25, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)