20 Killed, 150 Wounded as Israel Bombs Hungry Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza City

January 25, 2024 Blog, News
Israel targeted hungry Palestinians waiting for ai in Gaza City. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

Artillery shells and gunfire targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and 150 others injured in an Israeli shelling targeting hungry people waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza City on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The death toll is likely to rise as many injured people are in critical condition, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a brief statement.

According to eyewitnesses, artillery shells and gunfire targeted Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City.

Israel imposed a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on October 9, and since then, the humanitarian situation has been catastrophic. 

UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said that 5-7 aid trucks have entered northern Gaza daily since January 2.

“This aid does not suffice the needs of the population of northern Gaza,” he told Anadolu. “Tens of thousands are starving there.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*