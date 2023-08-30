‘We Will Not Keep Silent’: PA Forces Raid Tulkarm, Kill Fighter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A young Palestinian man was killed on Wednesday as Palestinian Authority (PA) forces clashed with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Tulkarm refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestine-based Quds News Network, confrontations erupted when the PA forces tried to remove barricades placed by Resistance fighters in the camp to prevent the Israeli occupation forces from raiding the area.

The PA forces reportedly opened fire at the fighters, causing the death of a 25-year-old Palestinian.

QNN identified the victim as Abdelqader Zakdah.

Talal Dweikat, a spokesman for the Palestinian security agency, offered a different account than that conveyed by eyewitnesses.

He claimed in comments made to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that “gunmen opened fire after security forces removed dangerous materials and barriers from inside the camp, which prompted the security forces to intervene.”

Many Palestinians believe that the PA serves the interest of the Israeli occupation. Clashes between Palestinian fighters and PA security have been reported in various parts of the West Bank in recent months.

An unnamed Palestinian fighter told the news agency Reuters that the Resistance “will not keep silent.”

He accused the PA of “aid(ing) the occupation forces in arresting .. youth who are on (Israel’s) wanted list.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)