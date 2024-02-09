‘From Point-Blank Range’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 126

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance fighters continue to confront invading Israeli soldiers on all fronts, particularly in the southern Gaza Strip.

After killing seven Israeli soldiers “from point-blank range”, Palestinian Resistance fighters belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, returned to their bases safely.

This was one of many statements made by the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance on the 126th day of fighting in the Gaza Strip and south Lebanon.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades strike enemy forces penetrating the Al-Katiba area, west of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated an anti-personnel explosive device in a group of occupation soldiers and eliminated 7 soldiers from point-blank range in the Absan Al-Kabira area east of the city of Khan Yunis. The fighters returned to their bases safely. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully detonated an anti-personnel explosive device in a group of occupation soldiers and eliminated 7 soldiers from point-blank range in the Absan Al-Kabira area east of the city of Khan Yunis. The fighters returned to their bases safely. “Watch: Scenes from sniping operations and targeting of enemy vehicles in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published footage from sniping operations and targeting of Israeli vehicles in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Audio and Text Translation: 0:19 – "By Allah's will, by Allah's will, this operation is dedicated to the Yemeni resistance, the… pic.twitter.com/tBQyS2oltJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 9, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles using machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the advance areas west of Khan Yunis. “We bombarded enemy vehicles and gatherings east of the Central Governorate with a rocket barrage. “We targeted a military gathering of enemy soldiers and jeeps behind the Eastern Cemetery, east of Jabalia, using machine guns and heavy weapons, and we achieved direct hits among the soldiers.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing a joint-operation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, using mortars to crush enemy soldiers on the front lines west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/S3Gui7Qbq4 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 9, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 AM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted the espionage equipment in the Doviv barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 AM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted a Merkava tank at the Baghdadi site, resulting in its being hit and destroyed. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 PM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted the spy equipment at the Al-Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted spy equipment in the vicinity of the Al-Malikiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.” “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted Al-Malikiya site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:35 PM on Friday, 09-02-2024, targeted the Bayad-Blida site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)