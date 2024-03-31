Palestinian Land Day Rally in Seattle Unites Many Communities – VIDEO & PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday downtown Seattle, Washington to commemorate the 48th anniversary of Palestinian Land Day.

Similar protests and rallies were held across numerous cities in the US and around the world.

The mass rally, which started at Lake Union Park, marched in the city with hundreds of flags and banners, chanting anti-war slogans and demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has killed and wounded well over 100,000 Palestinians since October 7.

The rally was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Shut It Down for Palestine, and the anti-war coalition, ANSWER.

Many groups and organizations took part in the rally, including labor unions.

Most visible among the protesters and speakers was the presence of activists from various indigenous tribes that came to show solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud, editor-in-chief of the Palestine Chronicle gave a speech at the rally as well.

On March 30 of every year, Palestinians everywhere mark Land Day. The anniversary marks the killing of six Palestinians during protests against the Israeli military’s plan to expropriate thousands of dunums of Palestinian land, in 1976.

