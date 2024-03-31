Four Killed, 17 Wounded – Israel Bombs Journalist Tent at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Numerous videos circulating on social media depicted the brutal aftermath of the Israeli airstrike.

At least four Palestinians were killed and 17 others wounded on Sunday as Israel bombed the tents of journalists and displaced people within the walls of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza.

Numerous videos circulating on social media depict the brutal aftermath of the Israeli airstrike.

In a statement, the Gaza Government media office said that the massacre took place “during a peak time of movement for patients, the wounded, and the displaced.”

“We condemn in the highest terms this new massacre committed by the occupation inside the walls of a hospital that provides medical and health services to displaced people and citizens,” the office said, calling “on all relevant international, regional, and local organizations involved in health and medical work to condemn this heinous crime.”

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are bombing areas near Al-Aqsa University and east of Al-Attar Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/QfhTE2elzW pic.twitter.com/P8CQrgYJe2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 31, 2024

The office said that they hold “the American administration, the Israeli occupation, and the international community fully responsible for this crime as they provide military and political support to the occupation”.

Numerous videos circulating on social media depicted the brutal aftermath of the Israeli airstrike.

136 Journalists Killed

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on March 29 that the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the beginning of the genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza has reached 137.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), “Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault”.

“CPJ is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured, or missing in the war, which has led to the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992,” CPJ added in a report issued on Thursday.

The International Federation of Journalists and 38 more media freedom organizations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists called on Tuesday on the Media Freedom Coalition member states to take “meaningful action” for the safety of journalists in Gaza.

According to the statement, the situation in Gaza “requires action from your member states to consistently and publicly call for the treatment of Palestinian journalists, who continue to report from Gaza in spite of the risks.”

The statement also called for “the immediate and unfettered access of international journalists to Gaza”.

Watch | Moments of Israeli drones attacking Palestinians in tents near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah today, killing and wounding civilians and journalists. pic.twitter.com/BO1Jn8jHFx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 31, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)