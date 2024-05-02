GAZA LIVE BLOG: UN: 5% of Gaza Population Killed, Injured | Democrats Pressure Biden over Rafah | PA Kills Resistance Fighter – Day 209

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations confirmed that 5 percent of the population of Gaza were killed or injured during Israel’s genocidal war. Democratic lawmakers called on US President Joe Biden to put pressure on Israel in order to prevent the invasion of Rafah, as US police cracked down on US campuses protests. The Palestinian Authority ‘security forces’ killed a fighter from the Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, May 2, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Yesterday, we monitored the firing of shells from the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Families of Israeli prisoners demonstrate in Tel Aviv.

Thursday, May 2, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

UN REPORT: At least 5 percent of the totql population of Gaza were killed or injured.

UN REPORT: At least 5 percent of the population of Gaza were killed or injured. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/C61kCJHRqa pic.twitter.com/7NMlsCL9eL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2024

Thursday, May 2, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN (quoting informed source): Police will storm the University of California campus.

US MEDIA: Los Angeles police were lining up in large numbers in front of the University of California, while the protesters refused to leave.

US MEDIA: Los Angeles police were lining up in large numbers in front of the University of California, while the protesters refused to leave. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/C61kCJHRqa pic.twitter.com/STkeTuadGT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2024

Thursday, May 2, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT: Hundreds of University of California students refuse to break up the sit-in, despite some leaving following warnings from the police.

Thursday, May 2, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed, in a call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, negotiations on the exchange deal, efforts to deliver aid, and the issue of the Rafah invasion.

Thursday, May 2, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: 57 of the 212 Democratic representatives in the House of Representatives sent a letter calling on the administration to take every possible measure to discourage the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching a comprehensive attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Israeli raids targeted the Nuseirat camp and its surroundings in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 2, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Hamas mourned the “martyr of Tulkarm” and stressed that “the Authority’s security services’ pursuit of resistance fighters in the West Bank is a political disgrace and a national downfall that only serves the occupation.”

AL-JAZEERA: A fighter from the Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, was killed by members of the Palestinian Authority’s security services.

AL-JAZEERA: A fighter from the Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, was killed by members of the Palestinian Authority's security services. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/C61kCJHRqa pic.twitter.com/30YyQNYm9A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2024

NYT: The New York Times quoted the mayor of Los Angeles as calling for an investigation into the violence that occurred on the University of California campus.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced an attack on a “vital target” using drones in the occupied Golan and Eilat, southern Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids hit the vicinity of the town of Shebaa in southern Lebanon.

Thursday, May 2, 12:30 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 13: France proposed a tripartite summit to calm the northern front.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The army demobilized reserve forces that were to participate in the Rafah operation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)