‘Political Disgrace’ – PA Forces Kill Palestinian Resistance Fighter in Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to eyewitnesses, members of the PA forces surrounded the vehicle near Al-Salam Roundabout and then opened fire on it.

A fighter from the Tulkarm Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, was killed by members of the Palestinian Authority forces on Thursday, Al-Jazeera reported.

Ahmed Abu al-Foul, a member of the Nour Shams Camp Brigade, was reportedly killed in the city of Tulkarm, northwest of the occupied West Bank , after his car was shot by members of the PA security services in the southern neighborhood of Tulkarm.

According to eyewitnesses, members of the PA forces surrounded the vehicle near Al-Salam Roundabout and then opened fire on it.

AL-JAZEERA: A fighter from the Tulkarm Brigade, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, was killed by members of the Palestinian Authority's security services. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/C61kCJHRqa pic.twitter.com/30YyQNYm9A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2024

Al-Foul was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In a brief statement, the Tulkarm Brigade accused the PA of assassinating Foul.

“The Security Forces of the traitorous (Palestinian) Authority confronted us with a heinous crime, worse than its predecessors,” the statement read, adding that “this crime is just like any assassination operation by the special Israeli Units”.

Palestinian security services spokesman Talal Dweikat told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that the targeted vehicle opened fire on a security patrol, forcing its members to respond.

Traitorous Act

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned al-Foul’s killing in a statement and denounced “the Authority’s security services’ attacks on our people and our resistors.”

“The pursuit of fighters in the West Bank by the Security Forces of the (Palestinian) Authority is a political disgrace and a national downfall that serves only the occupation,” the statement added.

Hamas called on everyone to bear their responsibility to “end these unacceptable practices and put these agencies on the right path.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement also condemned the killing saying in a statement that the “shooting was carried out with the intention of determined and premeditated killing”.

“We affirm our concern for the unity of the Palestinian ranks in the face of the occupation forces,” the movement added.

The Palestinian authority assassinates the persecuted Ahmed Abu Al-Foul The persecuted Ahmed Abu al-Foul, a member of the Tulkarm Camp Battalion, was killed by the authority’s bullets a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/7AEwscmt0v — The News Room (@TheNewsRoom0) May 1, 2024

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades , the military wing of Fatah, said that it “refuses to pursue the resistance by agencies that were unable to protect themselves and their people from the occupation’s attacks.”

The Brigades called for “the killers of the martyr Ahmed Abu al-Foul to be held accountable and to stop persecuting the resistance fighters in all governorates of the West Bank.”

Palestinian security services spokesman Talal Dweikat told the official Palestinian news that the targeted vehicle opened fire on a security patrol, forcing its members to respond.

Armed clashes broke out after the announcement of al-Foul’s assassination between Palestinian resistance members and the PA forces in various areas of Tulkarm.

(PC, AJA)