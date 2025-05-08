Palestinian Man Shot and Killed in Nablus Raid, 45 Detained across West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Undercover Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man and injured several others during a midday raid in Nablus’ Old City, amid widespread use of live fire and tear gas.

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by undercover Israeli forces on Thursday during a raid in the Old City of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Rami Sami al-Kakhh, 30, succumbed to gunshot wounds, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The General Authority for Civil Affairs informed the ministry that al-Kakhn’s body is being held by Israeli forces, the report added.

CCTV footage captures the moment Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Palestinian youth Rami Al-Kakhn during their raid on Nablus town, in the occupied West Bank, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DnAiRAUqYS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 8, 2025

The report, citing witnesses and official sources, said undercover Israeli units infiltrated the Old City around midday, followed by military reinforcements breaking into the city through the Huwwara and al-Tur areas.

During the offensive, nine Palestinians were injured and two young men were detained, including Rami al-Kakhn, who later died from his injuries. Both were detained during a raid on the Yasmina neighborhood in the Old City.

WAFA also reported that, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 35 civilians suffered from tear gas inhalation due to the Israeli army’s heavy use of toxic gas during the raid.

Hebron Killing

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Hebron (al-Khalil). The army claimed that Abdul Fattah Ahed al-Hreibat attempted to carry out a ramming and stabbing operation near the Fahs checkpoint, Al-Jazeera reported.

20-year-old Abdel Fattah Hureibat was shot dead by Israeli forces on Wednesday after carrying out a ramming operation at the illegal Seddat al-Fahs checkpoint near Al-Khalil (Hebron), wounding one soldier. Israeli forces claimed they killed him as he was attempting to carry out… https://t.co/190Hj5RWvF pic.twitter.com/mvQGT71E6j — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) May 8, 2025

Later, Israeli forces raided his family’s home in the town of Dura and assaulted his family members, injuring six of them and arresting his parents and two brothers.

A video shows Israeli occupation forces assaulting the Hraibat family in Hebron, southern West Bank. A soldier was filmed kicking and beating a Palestinian detainee after saying, “What are you looking at?” Reports say that many Palestinian civilians, including doctors,… pic.twitter.com/wuvgwncAtW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2025

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces stormed the village of Husan and raided the boys’ high school after breaking down its gate and firing sound and tear gas grenades, sparking panic among students and teachers.

Jenin

Israeli occupation forces also detained a young man from the town of Barta’a, west of Jenin, at dawn on Thursday, after storming the town and besieging a house.

WAFA reported that a special forces unit from the Israeli army, along with several military vehicles, stormed the town and besieged a house before detaining one of the young men inside.

The Israeli army had stormed the town on Wednesday evening and seized surveillance cameras, amidst warplanes flying overhead, the report noted.

The occupation forces also closed the Barta’a military checkpoint and set up checkpoints on the road leading to it, claiming that a shooting incident had occurred near the checkpoint, which resulted in the injury of two soldiers, one of whom was seriously injured, WAFA reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli Channel 14 reported that the army arrested a suspect in a shooting attack on Wednesday at the al-Rihan checkpoint near Barta’a, which injured four Israelis, including two reserve soldiers who were in critical condition, citing an Israeli army statement.

Israeli occupation forces stormed schools in the Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, on Thursday, and issued military orders mandating the evacuation and closure of the schools. They demanded that students and teaching staff leave the area immediately. pic.twitter.com/RLr8pqKp74 — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 8, 2025

Hamas praised the attack, Al Jazeera reported, saying it was “a natural response to the occupation’s massacres in Gaza, the West Bank, and its prisons.”

The Barta’a military checkpoint separates the isolated town behind the Apartheid Wall from the city of Jenin, WAFA reported, adding it is the only outlet for the town’s 9,000 residents to the Jenin Governorate. It is used for the movement of workers and commercial goods.

In Jericho, 17-year-old Fares Manasra was arrested from Ein Sultan refugee camp, while a young man sustained bruises after being assaulted by Israeli occupation forces inside his store east of Tulkarm. Soldiers raided the store and vandalized its contents, according to Al Jazeera.

Scores Detained

Israeli occupation forces detained at least 45 Palestinians from the West Bank in the hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, WAFA reported.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society (PPS) said in a joint statement on Thursday that the detainees include children and former prisoners.

The arrests in the Hebron and Salfit governorates were accompanied by attacks and severe beatings against detainees and their families, in addition to the destruction of their homes.

The most prominent attacks were against the family of the slain Palestinian youth Abdul Fattah Haribat, WAFA reported.

According to the latest figures from Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, cited by WAFA, there are currently 9,900 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 400 child prisoners, 27 female prisoners, and five members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

According to a 2017 report by Addameer, over the past 50 years, more than 800,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned or detained by Israel; this figure is now believed to be closer to 1 million.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)