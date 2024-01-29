Israeli Violence Spreads to All of West Bank – Five More Palestinians Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Five Palestinians, including a child, were killed by Israeli forces during their military raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Ramallah

A young Palestinian man was killed on Monday by Israeli occupation forces during confrontations that broke out in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Obaida Hassan Abdel Rahman Hamed, 18, was killed after being shot in the chest with live bullets.

The slain Palestinian’s body was transferred to the Ramallah Medical Complex.

Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian child in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, on Monday morning.

WAFA reported that Rani Yasser Khalaf al-Shaer, 16, was killed by live bullets following confrontations that broke out in the Khirbet Al-Deir area during an Israeli military raid.

According to the director of the municipality of Tuqu’, Tayseer Abu Mufarreh, Israeli occupation forces did not allow ambulance crews to reach al-Shaer’s body.

Jenin

A Palestinian young man was killed on Monday by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin.

WAFA correspondent said that Thaer Naeem Hamo, 21, died after being shot in the abdomen with live bullets.

Moreover, Israeli occupation forces raided several homes, searched them, and assaulted their residents, amid violent confrontations with Palestinian Resistance groups.

Two Killed in Dura

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that a Palestinian youth has succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire in the town of Dura, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The ministry said in a statement that Muhannad Ismail Al-Fasfous, 18, died as a result of critical wounds he sustained after Israeli occupation forces shot him in the chest.

Earlier on Monday, Moataz Mahmoud Atbeish, 30, was killed as a result of serious head injuries.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces had stormed the town with military reinforcements, sparking confrontations.

The Israeli military reportedly fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades, and gas towards the citizens.

