Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

An Israeli military court yesterday sentenced Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) movement member, Khalida Jarrar, to two years in prison and issued a fine of $1,200.

Heba Hamarsha, head of the media department at Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, told Anadolu Agency that the Ofer Military Court west of occupied Ramallah issued a prison sentence against Jarrar for a period of two years and a fine of 4,000 shekels ($1,212).

Jarrar was arrested in her home in Ramallah on October 31, 2019, and charged with “assuming a position in the PFLP, which is banned by the Israeli military.”

Jarrar is one of the prominent leaders of the PFLP, the second-largest faction in the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in the West Bank, and was elected a member of the former Legislative Council.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)