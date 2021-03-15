Netanyahu Promises to Legalize West Bank Outposts if Re-elected in Upcoming Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to legalize West Bank settler outposts if he is re-elected in the upcoming elections slated for March 23, reported the Jerusalem Post.

He made the announcement during a visit to the illegal Givat Harel outpost in the occupied West Bank, pointing to 160 illegal West Bank outposts, of which 65 were constructed in the last eight years during his tenure.

Netanyahu said:

“I swear to you: If I create a strong right-wing government without a rotation, I will take care of the settlements and the authorisation of the young settlements [outposts].”

According to the left-wing group Peace Now, about 15 West Bank outposts have been legalized as new neighborhoods of existing settlements while Netanyahu has been in office, while another ten are in the process of legalization.

The Biden administration in the US has voiced opposition to Israel’s settlement expansion.

“The Prime Minister’s statement to work to legitimize young settlements is an important step in correcting the great injustice done to the thousands of residents of the settlements who the state encouraged to settle the land but did not support properly once they had,” the Young Settlement Forum responded.

“We will judge politicians not by what they promise, but by what they deliver,” the Forum added.

Although Israeli authorities make a distinction between authorized settlements and unauthorized, or illegal outposts, all such endeavors in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)