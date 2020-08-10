BDS Coordinator’s Detention Extended by 8 Days

Israeli authorities extended the detention of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activist Mahmoud Nawajaa for eight more days over the weekend, reported Wafa news agency.

General coordinator of the Palestinian National BDS Committee Mahmoud Nawajaa, 34, was arrested from his home last month in the occupied West Bank village of Abu Qash near Ramallah at around 3 am, his wife Ruba Alayan said.

Israel's transfer of Mahmoud Nawajaa to a jail outside Palestine is a violation of the 4th Geneva Convention, says the EU #FeeMahmoud https://t.co/c4cw1YlHKW — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 8, 2020

Despite Amnesty International’s call for his immediate and unconditional release following his detention being extended the first time last week, Nawajaa remains imprisoned at the Al-Jalameh interrogation center near Haifa without charge.

Since his arrest, Nawajaa has not been allowed to exercise his right to see his lawyer, appointed by rights group Addameer.

The Amnesty statement called for pressure on Israel to release him, saying that Israel has interpreted the international community’s failure “to take concrete action” to pressure it “as a green light” to pursue its illegal policies, including the persecution of Palestinian human rights defenders.

In a statement issued last week, it said: “Israeli authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Palestinian human rights defender Mahmoud Nawajaa, 34, the General Coordinator of the BDS in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. He has been detained solely for exercising his rights to freedom of expression and association and is therefore a prisoner of conscience.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)