Palestinian Political Factions Meet in Cairo ahead of Upcoming Elections

A file photo of Hamas and Fatah officials signing a reconciliation deal in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian political factions started today a meeting in Cairo to discuss necessary procedures for holding the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

Representatives of 14 factions, who received invitations to take part in the meeting, arrived in Cairo yesterday.

On their agenda are the legislative elections planned for May 22, as well as the legal and technical procedures for holding the elections.

The presidential elections are expected to be held on July 31.

