Israeli Forces demolish Water Well, Caravans in Occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today demolished a water well and two caravans in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers demolished a well in the village of al-Mughayyer, east of Ramallah, according to the head of the village council Marzouk Abu Naim.

Abu Naim told WAFA that a large army force raided the northern section of the village and proceeded to demolish the well owned by a local farmer, which he used for irrigating his land.

He added that Israeli soldiers demolished a few months ago two wells for the same farmer in the village under the pretext they were built without a permit.

Meanwhile, in the northern Jordan Valley, Israeli soldiers demolished two caravans in Khirbet Yarza hamlet, east of Tubas, that were used as a residence for two brothers, according to Mutaz Bisharat, an official with Tubas Governorate.

Bisharat told WAFA that an international humanitarian agency provided a few months ago the caravans to the two brothers to be set up as shelters for them after their homes were demolished by the Israeli military in September under the pretext of being built without a permit.

