Palestinian Political Forces Demand Release of Abu Hamid’s Body (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Prisoners Committee of the National and Islamic Forces and the Prisoners National Movement organized a rally to demand the release of the body of Nasser Abu Hamid and all Palestinian prisoners.

The protesters denounced the statements by far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir, who reportedly suggested the introduction of the death penalty for Palestinians accused of acts of resistance to the Israeli occupation.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)