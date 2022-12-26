Palestinian Political Forces Demand Release of Abu Hamid’s Body (PHOTOS)

December 26, 2022 Articles, Images
Palestinian political groups demand the release of the body of Nasser Abu Hamid and all Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Prisoners Committee of the National and Islamic Forces and the Prisoners National Movement organized a rally to demand the release of the body of Nasser Abu Hamid and all Palestinian prisoners.

The protesters denounced the statements by far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir, who reportedly suggested the introduction of the death penalty for Palestinians accused of acts of resistance to the Israeli occupation.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

