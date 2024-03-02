India Walks Tightrope amid Mass Killings – Delhi ‘Deeply Shocked’ by Gaza’s Flour Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Indian foreign ministry on Friday expressed “deep shock” at the loss of civilian lives in northern Gaza in the latest Israeli massacre against Palestinians in the besieged region.

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians were killed or wounded when Israel opened fire at a large crowd of starving Palestinians as they tried to obtain life-saving food supplies from aid trucks, which arrived in Gaza after a whole week of Israeli obstruction.

Over 2,000 massacres were carried out by the Israeli army in Gaza in less than five months, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Many governments around the world condemned the latest massacre, one of the grisliest since the start of the war on October 7.

New Delhi asserted that the situation unfolding in the Middle East continues to be a cause for “extreme concern.”

In Friday’s statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its call for the “safe and timely delivery” of humanitarian aid and assistance.

‘Tightrope’

India, however, remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel, reportedly sending a large number of ‘killer drones’ to the Israeli army in recent days.

Delhi also has been sending a large number of cheap laborers to Israel to help it stave off an economic collapse.

Diplomatically, the South Asian nation has been observed walking a diplomatic tightrope since the start of the war.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to convey his condolences to Israel, unequivocally terming the October 7 operation an act of “terrorism.”

Days later, however, Modi took to X to mourn the loss of life in Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital, saying he was “shocked.” Nearly 500 Palestinians – displaced refugees, patients and medics – were killed when Israel bombed one of the main medical centers in Gaza, also known as the Baptist Hospital.

Later, Modi called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and advocated a two-state solution.

But last October, India abstained from voting on a draft resolution at the United Nations which called for an immediate humanitarian truce.

And yet again, Delhi shifted its position when, weeks later, the country voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This week, addressing the UN Human Rights Council, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized that the situation in Gaza is of “great concern” and urged the world community to ensure the conflict does not spread “within or beyond the region.”

He also reiterated New Delhi’s position that while ‘terrorism’ was not acceptable, international efforts should focus on seeking a two-state solution so that the Palestinian people can “live within secure borders.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,533 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

