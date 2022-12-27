IN PHOTOS: Israel Opens Rainwater Ducts to Flood Gaza Towns, Destroy Lands

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After two days of heavy rain, the Israeli authorities contributed to the flooding of Gaza on Monday, by opening the ducts in the dams located on the Israeli side of the border fence, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from Gaza reported.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent said that Israel flooded dozens of homes and hundreds of dunums of agricultural lands after opening the ducts to release the collected rainwater east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Two days ago, the occupation forces also opened the ducts east of the city of Deir al-Balah, which led to the flooding of dozens of homes and agricultural lands, exacerbating the suffering of Gazans, especially in light of the heavy rain that fell on the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Home to a population of over 2 million, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)