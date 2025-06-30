Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Detention – Death Toll Rises to 73

Louay Faisal Nasrallah was detained on March 26, 2024, and held under administrative detention.

Another Palestinian prisoner has died in Israeli detention, reportedly raising to 73 the number of deaths in prison since October 7, 2023.

Louay Faisal Nasrallah, 22, from Jenin, was transferred to Soroka hospital from the Negev Prison, where he died on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Prisoner Loay Faisal Turkman, from the Al-Almaniyya neighborhood in Jenin, has been martyred inside Israeli occupation prisons. pic.twitter.com/QUlOK93AJG — المركز الفلسطيني للدفاع عن الاسرى (@PalPrisonersA) June 30, 2025

The agency cited the Civil Affairs Commission as having informed both the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) that the detainee died at Israel’s Soroka Medical Center.

He was detained on March 26, 2024, and held under administrative detention, and according to his family, he had no prior health issues before his detention.

Systematic Crimes

The report noted that his death adds to the growing list of Palestinians who have died as a result of the intensified and systematic crimes committed by the Israeli prison system since the onset of the ongoing genocide.

The total number of Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since 1967 has risen to 310, the report added.

Enforced Disappearance

Many detainees from Gaza remain subject to the crime of enforced disappearance, according to the report.

The Commission and PPS emphasized that the rising number of deaths among detainees will continue to grow as more Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, where they face daily abuse. This includes torture, starvation, medical neglect, sexual violence and conditions that lead to severe and contagious diseases. In addition, there is an unprecedented level of deprivation and dispossession.

The Commission and PPS held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for the death of Nasrallah.

The organizations reiterated their calls for the international human rights community to take decisive action to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing war crimes they are committing against the Palestinian people.

Gaza Onslaught

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 56,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(WAFA, PC)