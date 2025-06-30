Gaza Resistance Detonates House on Israeli Troops, Destroys Merkava Tank, D9 Bulldozer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced a precise ambush on an Israeli infantry force in eastern Khan Yunis.

Palestinian resistance factions have significantly intensified their high-impact operations in the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza Strip. These actions include multiple successful ambushes and direct engagements against invading Israeli occupation forces and their military vehicles.

These operations have led to reported casualties among Israeli troops and the destruction of several tanks.

In their statement, the group said that their fighters booby-trapped a house where Israeli soldiers had fortified themselves, using specialized anti-personnel and anti-fortification explosives.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Al-Quds Brigades fighters also engaged the relief forces that rushed to the scene. They utilized machine guns and RPGs, compelling extensive Israeli helicopter intervention with heavy fire and smoke cover, reportedly in an attempt to rescue surviving soldiers.

In separate but related operations within the same region, Al-Quds Brigades also confirmed the destruction of additional Israeli military hardware. A D9 military bulldozer was neutralized by a highly explosive “barrel bomb” in the Absan Al-Kabira area, east of Khan Yunis, according to the group’s statements.

Furthermore, in a joint operation with Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, a Merkava tank was destroyed in the same vicinity, Al-Jazeera reported. This was achieved after a “Thaqib” side bomb was detonated against the vehicle.

In a statement on Telegram, Al-Quds Brigades noted that their fighters returned safely from the front lines after these successful engagements.

Separately, the Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), a socialist group, also announced their involvement. They stated that they detonated a pre-prepared explosive device against an Israeli armored personnel carrier in the center of Absan Al-Jadida five days prior.

These ongoing engagements are part of a broader, sustained strategy by Palestinian resistance factions. They aim to counter the Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip, consistently documenting their operations against the Israeli army’s forces and vehicles.

This documentation has spanned various combat axes since the start of the Israeli ground invasion on October 27, 2023, revealing extensive details about the resistance’s military actions. The factions have consistently set up numerous, and ongoing, and successful ambushes, inflicting significant human losses and destroying or damaging hundreds of military vehicles.

Additionally, resistance groups continue to launch medium and long-range missiles at Israeli cities and settlements.

Regarding Israeli casualties, Israeli Army Radio has reported that 30 officers and soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel resumed its ground offensive on March 18. Of these fatalities, 21 were specifically attributed to explosive devices.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz further reported that 20 Israeli soldiers were killed in the Strip during the current month alone.

According to official Israeli acknowledgments, the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground aggression on Gaza has risen to 438. However, resistance sources often indicate that the actual number is considerably higher, suggesting that the occupation employs a policy of media blackout to manage perceptions and maintain the morale of its soldiers.

