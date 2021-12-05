Palestinian Prisoner Kayed Fasfous Released after 131 Days of Hunger Strike (VIDEO)

Palestinian political prisoner Kayed Fasfous was released on Sunday after he concluded 131 days of hunger strike last month, in protest of his detention without charge or trial, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On November 23, Fasfous ended his hunger strike after an agreement was reached to end his administrative detention in Israel and release him this month.

I couldn't wait for a translation — it's meaningful in any language & in all hearts: Juan & her dad Kayed Fasfous victorious #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/BIkKJS9cKx — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 5, 2021

Fasfous was freed at an Israeli checkpoint to the south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank and was welcomed by Palestinian political and security officials as well as representatives of factions, according to WAFA.

He has served a total of five years in Israeli prisons without charge or trial, and reportedly lost about 45 kg of weight during his hunger strike.

There are over 4,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, about 500 of whom are serving administrative detention orders, without charge or trial.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)