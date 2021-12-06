WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen near Tulkarm

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teen Monday overnight at the military checkpoint of Jubara, near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Liaison Service confirmed that 15-year-old Mohammad Nidal Younes, a resident of Nablus city, succumbed to the critical wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint.

Watch: The moment when Israeli occupation forces shot dead a #Palestinian youth after they claimed that he attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli occupation soldiers at a military checkpoint near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, last night. pic.twitter.com/mVag19Fk2p — Women🕊️ (@pal_women) December 6, 2021

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Younes’ vehicle as he was driving at the checkpoint, critically injuring him purportedly for attempting to ram his vehicle into a number of soldiers, according to WAFA.

Israeli media claimed that Younes allegedly rammed his car into another vehicle that was going through the checkpoint, hitting and seriously injuring a soldier. However, the circumstances surrounding the killing remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

Video footages for similar alleged attacks appear to disapprove Israeli military claims, showing alleged Palestinian attackers did not even attempt to carry out any attacks. Some footage showed Israeli forces manipulating the crime scene following such killings.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)