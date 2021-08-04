B’Tselem: Israeli Forces Killed 11-Year-Old Palestinian Boy with ‘No Justification’ (VIDEO)

Two videos released by Israeli rights organization B’Tselem have “proved” that Israeli soldiers had no reason to open fire on a car last week, killing 11-year-old passenger Mohammad Allamy.

The videos show soldiers near a makeshift cemetery in the town of Beit Ummar in occupied Hebron (Al-Khalil), where the shooting took place.

As the car approached the soldiers, Allamy’s father, who was driving, immediately backed up. Then, three soldiers are seen running towards the family’s car and several shots are heard.

Israeli soldiers who shot and killed 11-year-old Muhammad Abu Sarah had no reason to open fire. This heinous killing demonstrates, yet again, how low the value of Palestinians’ lives is in the eyes of the soldiers, their commanders and policymakers.https://t.co/37OtCvIUXz pic.twitter.com/I34iuk0PjP — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) August 4, 2021

The video matches the account of Ashraf Allamy, the slain boy’s uncle, who said the father decided to backtrack after coming into contact with a roadblock at the Beit Ummar entrance. About 13 shots were then fired at the car, the uncle said, one of which hit and killed his nephew.

“The choice to open fire at the car, in the heart of a populated residential area, was unjustified, as none of the passengers posed a risk – to the soldiers or to any other person,” B’Tselem said in a statement released Tuesday.

“The explanation offered by the military, that the soldiers fired at the car after suspecting the passengers had buried a dead baby – has absolutely no bearing upon the shooting.”

شريط فيديو يُثبت أنّ الجنود الذين قتلوا الطفل محمد أبو سارة (العلامي) ابن ال 11 عاماً أطلقوا النار دون أيّ سببhttps://t.co/ywIGC6PW6Z pic.twitter.com/OG3QfkqPp7 — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) August 4, 2021

The rights group urged “how low the value of Palestinians’ lives is in the eyes of the soldiers, their commanders and the policymakers – who are responsible for the military’s lethal open-fire policy”.

B’Tselem added that there is little hope for justice, with the military police’s official investigation “merely a means of silencing criticism, and this kind of investigation is the first step towards whitewashing the incident”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)