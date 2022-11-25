Palestinian Prisoner Suspends Hunger Strike after Reaching Deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner suspended his 27-day-long hunger strike on Friday, after reaching a deal with Israeli authorities, according to the Prisoners Affairs Commission.

Hassan Abed-Rabbu, the spokesperson for the Commission, said that Samer Issawi suspended his hunger strike after the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) agreed to his demand to transfer him from the solitary confinement cells of Rimon Prison to the Naqab Prison.

Abed-Rabbu explained that Issawi started his hunger strike in solidarity with the families of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire and whose bodies are still held by the occupation, and was, as a result, punitively transferred to Rimon Prison.

A resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, Issawi was first detained in 2003 and sentenced to 30 years in imprisonment. He was released as part of a prisoner swap deal in 2011 but was rearrested in July 2012.

According to the latest figures from Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, there are currently 4,700 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, including 190 children and 30 female prisoners.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)