Palestinian Prisoner Transferred to Hospital after 46 Days on Hunger Strike

September 23, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Alaa al-Araj. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike, Alaa Al-Araj, was transferred to a hospital on Wednesday following a deterioration in his health, the Palestinian Information Center reported his wife saying.

According to The Middle East Monitor (MEMO), al-Araj has been held under administrative detention – without charge or trial – in Israeli prisons since June 30 and he has been on an open hunger strike against his illegal detention for 46 days.

During that time, he lost 30 kilograms and now suffers serious health problems, MEMO added. Al-Araj has been previously detained by Israeli forces and has served a total of five years in Israeli prisons.

There are currently some 4,650 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 200 children and 520 administrative detainees, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization Addameer.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

