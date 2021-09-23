Palestinian Prisoner Transferred to Hospital after 46 Days on Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike, Alaa Al-Araj, was transferred to a hospital on Wednesday following a deterioration in his health, the Palestinian Information Center reported his wife saying.

According to The Middle East Monitor (MEMO), al-Araj has been held under administrative detention – without charge or trial – in Israeli prisons since June 30 and he has been on an open hunger strike against his illegal detention for 46 days.

SAVE THEM!! Kayed Fasfous, Miqdad, Alaa Al-Araj, Hisham, Rayeq and Shadi Abu Aker are in hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention without charges or trial in the occupation jails. #freekayed #freemiqdad #الحرية_لكايد_الفسفوس #الحرية_للمقداد pic.twitter.com/hlruIPW5wY — m_thefighter (@Moad29620400) September 21, 2021

During that time, he lost 30 kilograms and now suffers serious health problems, MEMO added. Al-Araj has been previously detained by Israeli forces and has served a total of five years in Israeli prisons.

There are currently some 4,650 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 200 children and 520 administrative detainees, according to the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization Addameer.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)