Hamas Slams Israel over Decision to Turn Jerusalem Citadel into Jewish Museum

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemned on Wednesday Israel’s transformation of the ancient Palestinian historical site, the Citadel of Jerusalem, into a Jewish museum with the new name of the Tower of David Museum, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“Hamas condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli occupation’s decision to turn the Citadel of Jerusalem, an ancient fortress located near the Hebron Gate in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, into the Tower of David Museum,” an official statement announced.

“Such a move has no legitimacy as it comes as part of the Israeli occupation’s strenuous effort to erase Jerusalem’s identity. Jerusalem will always remain an Arab and Islamic city,” the statement stressed.

Hamas stated that the Citadel of Jerusalem “is an inseparable part of Jerusalem’s historical features and Islamic endowment property that will continue to be a witness of the Arabic and Muslim identity.”

The Palestinian resistance movement called on the international community, in general, and particularly The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) “to act and put an end to the Israeli occupation’s attempts to falsify historical facts and to protect Muslim and Christian sacred sites in the holy city.”

(MEMO, PC)