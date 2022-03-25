Palestinian Prisoners Cancel Major Hunger Strike after Reaching Agreement

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons decided d on Thursday to cancel a scheduled hunger strike after reaching an agreement with the Israel Prison Services (IPS), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Qadri Abu-Bakr, the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission, hailed the move describing it as a victory for the Palestinian prisoners.

VICTORY|| Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli occupation prisons suspened their hunger strike, which was scheduled to start tomorrow, after reaching an agreement with the Israeli prison administration to meet their demands. pic.twitter.com/llePRVGlhP — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) March 24, 2022

The Palestinian prisoners “were able to force the Israel Prison Services to achieve their demands concerning their daily life and healthcare needs, after the prisoners were scheduled to start an open-ended hunger strike to achieve these demands on March 25,” said Abu-Bakr in a statement.

“The steadfastness and unity of the [Palestinian] prisoner movement have taught the [Israeli] occupation a real lesson that a new reality and a new equation are in place, and that any abuse of any prisoner is an assault on the entire prisoner movement with all its factions,” he added.

VICTORY!!

Palestinian prisoners have suspended their mass hunger strike which was scheduled to start tomorrow, after extracting an agreement to stop the occupation's arbitrary measures against them and achieve many breakthroughs in their demands and achievements. pic.twitter.com/x82h5A77uu — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) March 24, 2022

Abu-Bakr urged the international community and international human rights organizations to “break their silence” concerning the suffering of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli Prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)