Palestinian Prisoners Cancel Major Hunger Strike after Reaching Agreement

March 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian activists in Gaza hold a solidarity protest in support of Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons decided d on Thursday to cancel a scheduled hunger strike after reaching an agreement with the Israel Prison Services (IPS), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Qadri Abu-Bakr, the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission, hailed the move describing it as a victory for the Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian prisoners “were able to force the Israel Prison Services to achieve their demands concerning their daily life and healthcare needs, after the prisoners were scheduled to start an open-ended hunger strike to achieve these demands on March 25,” said Abu-Bakr in a statement.

“The steadfastness and unity of the [Palestinian] prisoner movement have taught the [Israeli] occupation a real lesson that a new reality and a new equation are in place, and that any abuse of any prisoner is an assault on the entire prisoner movement with all its factions,” he added.

Abu-Bakr urged the international community and international human rights organizations to “break their silence” concerning the suffering of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli Prisons.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*