Israeli Occupation Forces Injure 14-Year-Old Palestinian Minor near Bethlehem

May 18, 2023 Blog, News
The entry of Aida refugee camp, in Bethlehem. (Photo: David Harrop, Supplied)

Israeli soldiers injured a 14-year-old Palestinian minor while standing at the entrance to the Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian child during an activity marking the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba injuring him in the leg and shoulder.

The minor was rushed to a hospital in nearby Beit Jala for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said there were no confrontations with the Israeli soldiers in the area to justify the shooting.

(WAFA, PC)

