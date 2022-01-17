Sheikh Jarrah: Palestinian Threatens to Set Himself on Fire over Israeli Eviction Order (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian man has threatened to set himself and his family on fire in protest of an Israeli eviction order, Anadolu News Agency reported on Monday.

Israeli municipal authorities issued an order to expel Mahmoud Al-Salhia and his family from their house in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to build a school in their place.

Years-long attempts by the family to have the order revoked have failed.

Happening now: using police forces, the Salhia family is being evicted of its house in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Jerusalem municipality expropriated their land saying it's necessary the construction of a school. The court has denied the family's appeal. pic.twitter.com/knogTp4Aol — Ir Amim English (@IrAmimAlerts) January 17, 2022

Israeli forces, on Monday, managed to vacate the house and a nearby plant nursery by force and sought to evacuate the house, but Mahmoud climbed to the roof of the house and threatened to set himself and his family ablaze in the event of an eviction.

“We will not leave here, either we die or we live,” a fuming Mahmoud shouted as he carried a container of gasoline.

“The (Israeli) municipality wants to remove a family from their home in order to set up schools. Who are the schools for? Schools for them,” he explained.

🚨 The Israeli Occupation Forces have forcibly demolished Al-Salhiyeh family’s business (plant nursery) in Sheikh Jarrah and are planning to demolish their home. The Salhiyeh family are currently demonstrating on the roof of their house, threatening to burn themselves alive. pic.twitter.com/yw95ySXvPt — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 17, 2022

“Whoever approaches, I will burn the house which is full of gas pipes, and I will bomb the house with whoever is inside,” he warned.

The house is located near dozens of homes threatened with eviction, which the Israeli Supreme Court has not yet issued a verdict regarding Jewish settlers’ request to evict Palestinian families.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)