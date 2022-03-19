Palestinian Prisoners Protest over Preachers in Solitary Confinement

On International Women's Day, Palestinian women activists highlight the suffering of Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian prisoners held in the Israeli prison of Al-Naqab, are protesting over the Israel Prison Service’s decision to put preachers into solitary confinement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) reported on Friday.

The preachers were put into solitary confinement after they spoke about the planned hunger strike slated for  March 25 during their Friday speeches.

The Israel Prison Service requested assistance from the Israeli Special Forces to crack down on the prisoners, who banged on their cell doors in protest, chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

“The Israel Prison Service is threatening the prisoners with a wide-scale attack on them and spraying gas inside their cells,” the PPC shared.

According to the PPC, Al-Naqab Prison has witnessed tension that started on Thursday, when the Israeli forces raided two cells and attacked Palestinian prisoners.

The PPC said that the prisoners are preparing for a hunger strike on March 25 to protest the new restrictions imposed by the Israel Prison Service.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

