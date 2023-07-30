WATCH | ‘You Are Terrorizing the Boy’: Israeli Soldiers Raid Home in Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At 3 AM, every single day, a whole Israeli army unit arrives at the Al-Basiti home in East Jerusalem. Their target is a 13-year-old boy.

Ayham Fawzi Al-Basiti is a 13-year-old boy from East Jerusalem.



On May 1, he was arrested on charges of firing firecrackers at illegal Jewish settlers.

Like clockwork, at 3 in the morning, Israeli soldiers wake the Al-Basiti family up to ensure that Ayham is still under house arrest.

In this video, sent to The Palestine Chronicle by our West Bank correspondent, the father of the child argues with Israeli soldiers, about the timing of their unwelcome visits.

A group of #Israeli soldiers raid a #Palestinian home in #Jerusalem at 3 AM to enforce the house arrest of a 13-year-old Palestinian boy. pic.twitter.com/edAaFXwaKG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 29, 2023

(The Palestine Chronicle)