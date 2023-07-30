WATCH | ‘You Are Terrorizing the Boy’: Israeli Soldiers Raid Home in Jerusalem

Israeli soldiers arrive at the Al-Basiti family home in East Jerusalem. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At 3 AM, every single day, a whole Israeli army unit arrives at the Al-Basiti home in East Jerusalem. Their target is a 13-year-old boy.

Ayham Fawzi Al-Basiti is a 13-year-old boy from East Jerusalem.

On May 1, he was arrested on charges of firing firecrackers at illegal Jewish settlers.

Like clockwork, at 3 in the morning, Israeli soldiers wake the Al-Basiti family up to ensure that Ayham is still under house arrest. 

In this video, sent to The Palestine Chronicle by our West Bank correspondent, the father of the child argues with Israeli soldiers, about the timing of their unwelcome visits.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

