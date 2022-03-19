WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian in Jerusalem

Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian man in Jerusalem on Saturday morning, critically injuring him, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces shot the Palestinian, who was not immediately identified, near al-Thouri intersection, claiming he attempted a stabbing attack.

Footage circulating on social media from the al-Thawri crossing appears to show a young Palestinian standing alone, surrounded by over 10 Israeli officers – who then open fire on him at a close range. The Palestinian man is believed to be in a serious condition.

Press coverage: "Israeli occupation forces shoot young #Palestinian man in occupied Jerusalem". pic.twitter.com/PWXmRz7DcN — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) March 19, 2022

In recent months, the Israeli occupying forces and the Israeli police have regularly cited alleged knife attacks as grounds for shooting Palestinians with impunity.

Footage regularly shows officers using their weapons at point-blank range on young men already lying incapacitated on the ground.

Amnesty International has repeatedly urged an end to the “worrying rise in unlawful killings by Israeli forces, fostered by a culture of impunity”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)