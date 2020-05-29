PCHR Report: Over 100 Israeli Violations in Palestine in One Week

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has documented over 100 violations of international human rights law inflicted by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in just one week in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

According to a PCHR report published yesterday, a total of 106 Israeli human rights abuses were comprehensively recorded; however, the restrictions imposed under the state of emergency have hindered the NGO’s ability to cover all incidents in the OPT.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) has documented 106 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian Territories last week. https://t.co/GI0IolpK8R — D a r w i s h (@ZBdarwishzadeh) May 29, 2020

“This week, which marked the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was no different, as IOF attacks continued; additionally, settlers shot and wounded Palestinian farmers, set lands ablaze and attacked houses,” the Palestinian NGO stated.

As noted by PCHR, Israeli forces unlawfully killed five Palestinian civilians, including a child who was posing no imminent threat to life, using live ammunition during Israeli military raids into Ramallah and Tubas.

Moreover, Israel continued to expand illegal settlements and related infrastructure in the occupied West Bank, including the dismantling of a caravan and demolition of a house still-under-construction in the central Jordan Valley, because it did not have the necessary permit from the Israeli occupation authorities.

Such permits are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain. It said three Palestinians were forced to demolish their homes themselves.

The extensive demolitions, PCHR stated, also included using bulldozers at the Sebastia archaeological site and stealing ancient stones from the surrounding area.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)