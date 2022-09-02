Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed on Friday the village of Nabi Samuil, northwest of occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that hundreds of settlers, led by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir and under military protection, barged their way into the village and the mosque, as the military intensified deployments and set up checkpoints in the village and on the roads leading to it.

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir storms the village of Nabi Saluim, near Jerusalem, along with dozens of Jewish settlers. pic.twitter.com/EolXd2umke — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 2, 2022

The nearly 300 villagers were assaulted by Jewish settlers. Four of themwere detained by Israeli forces.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)