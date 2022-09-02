Jewish Settlers, Led by Israeli Lawmaker Ben-Gvir, Storm Palestinian Village near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Palestinians gather to protest against the storming of their village in Nabi Samuil, near Jerusalem. (Photo: Al-Jarmaq News)

Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed on Friday the village of Nabi Samuil, northwest of occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that hundreds of settlers, led by Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir and under military protection, barged their way into the village and the mosque, as the military intensified deployments and set up checkpoints in the village and on the roads leading to it.

The nearly 300 villagers were assaulted by Jewish settlers. Four of themwere detained by Israeli forces.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

