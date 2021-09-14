Palestinian Prisoners to Launch Open-ended Hunger Strike to Protest Repressive Measures

The Palestinian prisoners’ movement announced that 1380 prisoners in Israeli jails will launch an open-ended hunger strike starting Friday, said the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission in a statement.

The commission said that the first batch of the hunger strike will include 1,380 prisoners from several prisons; 400 prisoners from Ramon prison, 300 from Ofer prison, 200 from Nafha prison, 200 from Megiddo prison, 100 from Gilboa prison, and 80 prisoners from Eshel Prison, 50 from Shatta Prison, and 50 prisoners from Hadarim Prison.

New batches of prisoners will join the hunger strike next Tuesday, whereas 100 senior prisoners, including Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, will refrain from drinking water starting Friday.

The prisoners’ movement decided to dissolve the regulatory bodies of all factions in all prisons, said the commission.

The prisoners demand the Israeli prisons’ administration to end the policy of repression, abuse, and arbitrary transfers, end the penalties imposed on hundreds of prisoners, release isolated prisoners to regular sections, return detention conditions to what they were before September 5. They also ask for an end to the policy of arbitrary administrative detention, among other demands.

The commission appealed to international human rights, humanitarian and legal organizations to stop the policy of shame by remaining silent about the crimes that are being committed against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and to pressure the Israeli occupation government to respect the humanity of Palestinian detainees and hold it accountable for its crimes against the thousands of prisoners who are daily abused by the Israeli oppression units.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)