ICRC Expects to Visit Recaptured Palestinian Political Prisoners in Israeli Custody

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said today that it expects to be able to visit the four Palestinian political prisoners who broke out of prison last week and are currently held in Israeli custody.

Spokesperson for the ICRC, Yahia Maswadeh, told WAFA that the ICRC was sparing no effort to visit the four Palestinian detainees who had escaped the highly-fortified Gilboa Prison last week and were recaptured several days later.

He added that the committee takes into consideration the concerns of the detainees’ families over the fate of their sons as it would visit the recaptured detainees in the coming days to check on their health condition amidst media reports that the recaptured detainees were subject to brutal beating and torture by Israeli forces.

ACTION ALERT: Act NOW to defend Palestinian political prisoners! #ICRCisComplicit USPCN asks our members and supporters to join us to pressure the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to take immediate action to demand that Israel: pic.twitter.com/83CtVWAZrl — paliyana (@bano_sanjeeda) September 10, 2021

The Israel Prison Services (IPS) imposed severe restrictions against the Palestinian prisoners in a retaliatory manner after the daring escape of the six prisoners. The repressive measures led to mass protests which the Israeli forces attacked, leaving more than 100 Palestinians injured.

Palestinians throughout the occupied territories held rallies today and over the past days at ICRC offices in the West Bank, but mainly in Ramallah, demanding the international organization to intervene to check on the status of the prisoners and to make sure the IPS does not mistreat them.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)