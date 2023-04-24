Palestinian Resistance Warns Israel Not to Reactivate Assassination Policy

Palestinian resistance groups have affirmed that the Israeli occupation’s threats to assassinate their leaders will lead to a confrontation and the occupation will pay its price, the Middle East Monitor reported on Monday.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that Israel’s threats to activate its assassination policy are an attempt to bolster its image after the growth of the Palestinian people’s revolution and the diversification of resistance action fronts.

Qassem added that the resistance’s response will be greater and broader than it expects.

For its part, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) stressed that Israel’s threats “will only increase our people and fighters’ determination to adhere to the option of resistance in words, actions, and behavior”.

The spokesperson for the Palestinian Freedom Movement, Yasser Khalaf, said that such threats do not frighten the Palestinian people and will not impact the strategy of enhancing and developing the resistance’s strength and performance.

Khalaf sent a message to the occupation leaders not to make wrong calculations regarding the situation, as what awaits them will be far greater than they expect.

The military spokesperson for the Mujahideen Brigades also warned Israel and its army that silence would not be the response to their assassinations and that the occupation would pay a high price.

Similar remarks came from Hassan Khreisheh, a deputy of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), who said the interdependence of resistance fronts in the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and the implementation of this on the ground has confounded the occupation, pushing it to threaten assassinations to save face before its audience.

He added that resistance leaders have managed to impose a new equation that the occupation has submitted to; any assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people will be responded to from various fronts.

(PC, MEMO)