Palestinian Man Succumbs to Gunshot Wounds Sustained in Tubas, West Bank

A Palestinian man succumbed on Friday to gunshot wounds inflicted by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Tubas, according to the Health Ministry, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported..

The Ministry confirmed in a press statement that Salah Tawfiq Sawafta, 58, suffered a critical injury in the head and later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

salah tawfiq sawafta, 58 years old, was shot in the head by zionist forces during their invasion of tubas this morning … the injuries were fatal … god bless the martyrs & those who love them … https://t.co/yZ6sBy4tCf — leila (@ainiladra) August 19, 2022

Sawafta was shot by Israeli soldiers in the head as he was walking out of a local mosque after performing the Fajr prayer during a raid in Tubas city.

A young man, who remained unidentified, was hit by a live round in the thigh in the course of the ensuing confrontations.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)