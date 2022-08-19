Israeli PM Speaks to German Chancellor on Iran Nuclear Deal

August 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. (Photo: Courtesy of the Spokesperson unit of the President of Israel, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, reiterating Israel’s position against efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli diplomatic official.

Lapid also spoke to Ted Deutch, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East Sub-committee, and with the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nide, according to the official.

The Head of Israel’s National Security Council Eyal Hulata is due to travel to the United States next week for more talks.

The conversations came days after the European Union submitted a “final” draft text, aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, which former US President Donald Trump walked away from in 2018.

In an e-mailed statement, the Israeli official said the time had come to walk away from the talks with Iran, adding: “Anything else sends a message of weakness.”

“Now is the time to sit and talk about what to do going forward, in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” the official added.

Israel has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to revive the deal, reserving the right to take military action to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon or against Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

Iran, which has long denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon, has warned of a “crushing” response to any Israeli attack.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

