Palestinian Teen Beaten by Israeli Forces during Detention Undergoes Surgery

An imprisoned Palestinian teen today underwent surgery in Jerusalem to treat fractures sustained from a brutal beating at the hands of Israeli forces.

Munir Muqbel confirmed that his son, Mohammad, underwent surgery at the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem after being brutally beaten by Israeli forces during his detention five days ago.

Mohammad Munir Muqbel, a 16-year-old teen from al-Arroub refugee camp, had to be hospitalized after being brutally beaten by Israeli forces during his detention two days ago. Mohammad sustained a fracture in the left lower jawbone and teeth fractureshttps://t.co/qk1gPe3Fc7 — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) December 1, 2020

He added that the 16-year-old teen from the al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), had platinum implanted in his left lower jawbone to treat the fracture he sustained from the brutal beating during detention.

Mohammad was detained by Israeli forces as he was heading to his school on the morning of November 29.

An Israeli military court extended the detention of the Palestinian teen until Sunday, December 6, as he remains held in the Israeli hospital, handcuffed to his bed, suffering from severe pains, and denied contact with his father.

What if the story of Palestine was retold, this time by Palestinian prisoners? @RamzyBaroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons,” attempts to answer that question. https://t.co/BgptFMzQ1Q — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) September 13, 2020

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

170 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)