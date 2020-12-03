WATCH: ‘Palestinian: Beyond Conflict’ – Featuring Ramzy Baroud (Identity International)

Ramzy Baroud discusses the complexities of Palestinian identity in today’s world with Misbah Khan from Identity International, in Episode 1 of “Palestinian: Beyond Conflict”.

Ramzy Baroud is a US-Palestinian journalist, author and internationally syndicated columnist, and editor of Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books and a contributor to many others; his latest volume is The Last Earth, a Palestinian Story. His work has also been published in hundreds of newspapers and journals worldwide. His latest book is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons.

Baroud has a Ph.D. in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and was a Non-resident Scholar at Orfalea Centre for Global and International Studies, University of California Santa Barbara. Currently, he is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and Istanbul Zaim University (IZU).

(Identity International)