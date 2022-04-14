Palestinian Teenage Boy Killed by Israeli Forces near Bethlehem

Israeli forces killed on Wednesday night a Palestinian teenage boy in the village of Husan village, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that Israeli forces fatally shot Qusai Hamamra, 14, during a military aggression on the southern West Bank town.

Other than cruelty, what can explain kidnapping the body of Qusai Hamamra (14) after killing him? During the same Israeli raid of Silwad tonight, medical sources confirm the killing of Omar Elian (20) & injury of several others. In all, 3 Palestinians were killed today by Israel. pic.twitter.com/vbM7Qu4Sq4 — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) April 13, 2022

Hamamra, local sources added, sustained critical injuries from Israeli military gunfire during confrontations in the vicinity of the town’s main entrance.

The confrontations erupted after Israeli occupation soldiers sealed off the town entrances, preventing the residents from exiting and entering it.

Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian medics from providing first aid to Hamamra, leaving him to bleed to death.

The bereaved mother of Palestinian child Qusai Hamamra bids him a final farewell ahead of his funeral.

Qusai was assassinated by the IOF during a raid of the village of Housan, west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank last night.#EndIsraeliApartheid#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/4fx9Wlpdj5 — Alaa Fuad (@AlaaFuad00) April 14, 2022

Hamara’s body was briefly withheld by the military before being eventually released to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The town mayor, Mohammad Sabatin, said that the killing triggered renewed confrontations, which saw the soldiers opening fire on local youths, wounding four with live ammunition and causing dozens of others to suffocate.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)