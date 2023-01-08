Israeli Forces Turn Rooftop of Water Reservoir Tower into Observation Point

January 8, 2023
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday turned the rooftop of the main water reservoir tower in the village of Khirbet Jubara, south of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank, into a military observation point.

Raed Mahmoud, the head of the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers broke into the tower and took over the rooftop of the village’s main water reservoir to turn it into a military observation point.

Mahmoud noted that this happened on a regular basis in the past few days, with the aim of monitoring the movements of Palestinian workers trying to reach their workplaces inside Israel.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

