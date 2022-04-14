WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Wound Others in Jenin

Shas Kamamji (L) and Mustafa Abu-Arub were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded six others on Thursday morning, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a sizable Israeli military force barged its way into the Palestinian towns of Al-Yamun and Kafr Dan, triggering violent confrontations.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on local youths, killing two and wounding six others, including two serious injuries.

One of the two victims was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the Palestinian political prisoners who managed to dig their way out of the highly-fortified Gilboa prison last September.

The second fatality was identified as Mustafa Abu-Arub, a resident of the village of Misilyah, who was killed at the western entrance of Jenin.

The soldiers also detained four Palestinians, including three brothers of Kamamji, after storming their houses in Kafr Dan and another from al-Yamun.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

