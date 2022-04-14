WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Wound Others in Jenin

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded six others on Thursday morning, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a sizable Israeli military force barged its way into the Palestinian towns of Al-Yamun and Kafr Dan, triggering violent confrontations.

The moment when Shas Kamamji was pronounced dead. The young Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli occupation forces during a military raid in Jenin this morning. pic.twitter.com/TnsHiMVuHT — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 14, 2022

Israeli soldiers opened fire on local youths, killing two and wounding six others, including two serious injuries.

One of the two victims was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the Palestinian political prisoners who managed to dig their way out of the highly-fortified Gilboa prison last September.

The second fatality was identified as Mustafa Abu-Arub, a resident of the village of Misilyah, who was killed at the western entrance of Jenin.

It’s a killing spree pure & simple. Israel’s occupation regime deliberately kills & destroys Palestinian lives with impunity. Enough! JUST STOP IT!

Two killed by Israeli fire near Jenin, says Palestinian Health Ministry – Israel News https://t.co/RlHNoy6LeC. — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) April 14, 2022

The soldiers also detained four Palestinians, including three brothers of Kamamji, after storming their houses in Kafr Dan and another from al-Yamun.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)