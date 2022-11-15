Palestinian Teenager Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Funeral Procession

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured on Tuesday with live ammunition as Israeli forces attacked a funeral procession in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Mohammed Awad told WAFA that clashes broke out after Israeli forces attacked the funeral procession of a Palestinian resident.

Israeli forces attacked mourners with live fire and tear gas canisters, shooting and injuring a 17-year-old teenager in the foot with live ammunition. Dozens of other mourners were treated at the scene from tear gas suffocation.

Israeli forces also detained a 13-year-old boy and took him to an unknown destination. His identity remains unknown until this moment.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)