Israel’s Gantz Approves 100-Kilometer Wall in Occupied West Bank

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved a plan to build a 100-kilometer wall in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Gantz made the announcement during a tour of the occupied territory on Monday.

The new structure will be part of the West Bank apartheid wall and, according to Gantz, a 50km section of the wall will replace an old fence.

The other 50km was approved in April this year. Both sections will be equipped with surveillance cameras, sensors, and other technology, the Times of Israel cited the minister as saying.

The Israeli apartheid wall is being built largely on occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, MEMO, SOCIAL)