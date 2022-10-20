Palestinian Teenager Succumbs to Wounds from Israeli Army Gunfire

A Palestinian teenager succumbed on Thursday to the wounds he sustained from Israeli army gunfire in the town of Beitunia, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release that 16-year-old Muhammad Fadi Nori died of the critical wounds he had sustained in September.

Israeli forces shot the Palestinian boy in the abdomen, at the northern entrance of al-Bireh.

According to the Ministry, a total of 174 Palestinians, including 41 minors, were killed by the Israeli army since the start of 2022. 123 were killed in the West Bank and 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)