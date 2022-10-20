Protests Erupt in West Bank Following Killing of Palestinian Fighter Oday Tamimi

Protests erupted Wednesday night across the occupied West Bank following the killing of Palestinian fighter Oday Tamimi, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces killed Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat, in a fire exchange at the entrance of the illegal Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

Tamimi remained at large for over ten days after allegedly killing a soldier in a drive-by shooting attack at the Shufat military checkpoint on October 8.

Watch: Palestinian youths shut down the main entrance to Birzeit town, north of Ramallah city by burning tires in mourning of Palestinian youth Uday Al-Tamimi, who was killed last night by Israeli gunfire.#عدي_التميمي #شعفاط pic.twitter.com/HooZ0OQpqk — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 20, 2022

In Ramallah district, Palestinians marched in a rally that took off from Ramallah city center towards the northern entrance of al-Bireh city.

The heavily-armed Israeli soldiers cracked down on the rally, opening fire at the participants.

Israeli forces quelled similar rallies at the entrances of Ni‘lin town and Nabi Saleh village, west, and northwest of Ramallah city.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers manning the permanently-staffed Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, violently dispersed a similar rally.

Similar protests erupted near Bethlehem, Hebron and Jenin.

This came as Palestinian political groups declared a general strike in the occupied West Bank to mourn the slain young man.

They called for raising black flags on houses and buildings and for massive rallies across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, in protest of escalating Israeli violations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)